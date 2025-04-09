Texas bill proposes new approach to fight opioid crisis

EAST TEXAS — Texas Rep. Cody Harris, of Palestine, appeared before the House Public Health Committee on Monday afternoon to present HB 3717, which would help fund clinical trials for ibogaine, a psychedelic compound that could treat opioid addiction. According to our news partner KETK, through this bill, Harris aims to take on the addiction with a particular focus on veterans. According to the National Institutes of Health, drug overdose mortality rates among U.S. military veterans rose by 53% between 2010 and 2019.

As opioid-related deaths continue to devastate families across the country, Harris said this legislation could be a crucial first step in offering new hope to those already battling the addiction.

“Funding a grant program for a ibogaine clinical trial isn’t just a policy choice,” Harris said on Monday. “It’s a lifeline, a chance to pull our neighbors, our heroes and our loved ones back from the edge.”

HB 3717 would establish a state-run grant program to support FDA-approved clinical trials for ibogaine. The Health and Human Services Commission would oversee the program and work with private companies that meet strict requirements including patient safety measures, FDA compliance and matching state funding.

Harris’ goal is to back credible research and eventually make ibogaine treatment accessible to Texans.

“Every one of us knows someone battling these challenges,” Harris said. “That’s why I’m proud to lead the charge on this bill. Texas must lead this charge with courage, compassion and a commitment to healing.”

During Monday’s hearing, the representative cited a study conducted by Stanford University that found special ops military veterans on treatment with ibogaine immediately saw improvements in functioning, PTSD, depression and anxiety.

“Before treatment, the veterans had an average disability rating of 30.2 on the disability assessment scale, equivalent to mild to moderate disability. One month after treatment, that rating improved to 5.1, indicating no disability. Similarly, one month after treatment participants experienced average reductions of 88% in PTSD symptoms, 87% in depression symptoms and 81% in anxiety symptoms relative to how they were before ibogaine treatment. Formal cognitive testing also revealed improvements in participants’ concentration, information processing, memory and impulsivity.”

Stanford University

Ibogaine could be their miracle, Harris said, as it gives another chance for a veteran battling PTSD or a “mother watching her son slip away to fentanyl.”

“When we see suffering, we don’t turn away one million Texans wrestling with opioid use disorder,” Harris said. “Countless more carry the silent burdens of depression, anxiety and traumatic brain injury. Ibogaine could be their miracle. A chance to heal not just bodies, but souls.”

If passed, the bill seeks to secure a $50 million grant, with the condition that any entity conducting the trials must match the state funding.

