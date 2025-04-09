Smith County proclaims April as National County Government Month

Posted/updated on: April 9, 2025 at 8:29 am

SMITH COUNTY – The Smith County Commissioners Court approved a resolution on Tuesday, dedicating April 2025 as National County Government Month for Smith County government. According to our news partner KETK, this resolution will recognize the more than 900 Smith County government employees who work everyday to create safe and healthy communities. Officials encourage residents to learn more about the services that county governments provide such as veterans services, criminal and civil emergency courts systems, elections and public safety.

Smith County holds 29 elected officials and 16 department heads. They help figure out ways to keep systems running such as fire investigations, tax offices and the sheriff’s office in ways that are cost effective for the community.

There are currently 3,069 counties serving more than 330 million Americans by protecting the peace and tranquility of their respective communities. Smith County encourages everyone across the county to learn more about the people who serve in local government.

