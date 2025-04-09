State of Smith County update

Posted/updated on: April 9, 2025 at 8:29 am

SMITH COUNTY — The 2025 State of the County Luncheon was held in Smith County on Tuesday afternoon. According to our news partner KETK, during the luncheon, a presentation by Smith County Judge Neal Franklin provided residents with several updates about the newest projects and events going on in the county. Franklin stated that the theme of this year’s event is collaboration, due to the countries’ efforts to work with others to achieve their goals.

“We have got a lot of things going with a lot of different entities and our goal is to work together and make these things happen,” Franklin said.

Franklin provided residents with an update about the new courthouse that is currently under construction. “The courthouse is going well, and we are getting to the point where we were almost off the ground,” Franklin said.

An update about the Smith County Animal Shelter was given during the luncheon. The shelter is currently off East Ferguson Street and the city is looking to move into a more central part of town.

“We’re trying to move to a location that is more prominent and more central where more adoptions can take place,” Franklin said.

The event was held at the Green Acres Baptist Church.

