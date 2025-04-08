Today is Tuesday April 08, 2025
ktbb logo


Local disaster declarations for Morris, Cass and Bowie counties due to severe weather

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2025 at 3:53 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Local disaster declarations for Morris, Cass and Bowie counties due to severe weatherTYLER – According to our news partner KETK, because of the severe weather that hit east Texas last week, Bowie County, Cass County and Morris County have all issued local disaster declarations. The declarations will last for seven days and activate each county’s emergency management plans so they can better recover from severe weather damage. The National Weather Service said that Lone Star in Morris County on Friday was hit by a EF-2 tornado that caused damage to trees and several homes.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC