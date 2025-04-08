Local disaster declarations for Morris, Cass and Bowie counties due to severe weather

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2025 at 3:53 pm

TYLER – According to our news partner KETK, because of the severe weather that hit east Texas last week, Bowie County, Cass County and Morris County have all issued local disaster declarations. The declarations will last for seven days and activate each county’s emergency management plans so they can better recover from severe weather damage. The National Weather Service said that Lone Star in Morris County on Friday was hit by a EF-2 tornado that caused damage to trees and several homes.

