Cass County man discards drugs at a Family Dollar

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2025 at 11:35 am

LINDEN – Our news partner, KETK, reports that a man was arrested on Monday after he threw a bag out the window of a vehicle at Family Dollar in Linden filled with a “white crystalline substance”.

According to the Linden Police Department, an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle with a headlight out in the parking lot of Family Dollar at 604 W. Houston St. As the vehicle parked, the officer noticed what appeared to be trash thrown out the window.

Officials said that upon further investigation the officer discovered that the “trash” was actually illegal narcotics that had been thrown out. The officer found that the illegal narcotics consisted of a bag containing smaller bags filled with a white crystalline substance.

The driver, Randall Louis McCoy, allegedly admitted to the officer that the narcotics were his. He was arrested for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence. McCoy is currently being held at the Cass County Jail.

“The Linden Police Department is committed to keeping our streets safe and will continue working diligently to protect our community,” Linden PD said. “We would also like to thank the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Highway Patrol for their assistance during this investigation.”

