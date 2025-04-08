Harvard, UCLA, Stanford among schools across US reporting student visa revocations

(WASHINGTON) -- The student visas of five individuals currently attending or recently graduated from Harvard University have been revoked, according to Harvard.

It's one of more than a dozen higher education institutions that is actively tracking and reporting the number of affiliated people who have been targeted by President Donald Trump's administration in recent weeks.

These incidents are part of what appears to be mass targeting of international students by Trump's administration over alleged violations of their visa or green card conditions, ranging from minor legal infractions to participating in demonstrations. In other cases, the reason for the revocation is unknown or has not been provided by the administration.

Since the beginning of Trump's second term, the State Department has revoked over 300 student visas nationwide, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters on March 27.

Based on non-exhaustive tallies provided by the respective HEIs, here are some of the colleges and universities that have been impacted.

Arizona State University: 8

Arizona State University has reported at least eight students impacted by the Trump administration's recent spate of student visa revocations.

Central Michigan University: 4

Four current and former students at Central Michigan University have had their visas revoked, according to the school.

Colorado State University: 6

Colorado State University reported six impacted students.

Harvard University: 5

Harvard reported that three students and two recent graduates had their student visas revoked.

Kent State University: 3

Kent has reported three individuals affected by student visa revocations to date.

Minnesota State University: 5

Five students enrolled at Minnesota State University have reportedly been impacted.

North Carolina State: 2

Two international students from North Carolina State had their student visas revoked, the school stated.

Ohio State University: 5

Ohio State reported five individuals impacted by the recent crackdown.

Stanford University: 6

Stanford has said that four current students and two recent grads have had their student visas revoked.

University of California system: Unknown

Although an estimate has not yet been provided, the University of California system of schools has stated that its campuses -- including the University of California Los Angeles, UC San Diego, UC Berkeley, UC Davis and UC Irvine -- have been impacted.

University of Cincinnati: Unknown

The University of Cincinnati has reported a "small number" of impacted international students.

University of Colorado: 2

The University of Colorado reports two students who have been affected in recent weeks.

University of Kentucky: Unknown

The University of Kentucky has shared that a "small number" of its student body has been impacted.

University of Massachusetts Amherst: 5

UMass Amherst reported that five of its students have recently had their visas revoked.

University of Michigan: 4

U-M reported that four of its international students have been impacted in recent weeks.

University of Nevada, Las Vegas: 4

Four students at UNLV have been impacted by the recent emphasis on student visa revocations, according to the school.

University of Oregon: 1

A student enrolled at the University of Oregon was also affected, according to the school.

