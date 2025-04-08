Today is Tuesday April 08, 2025
ktbb logo


Astros RHP Arrighetti breaks thumb when he is hit by a line drive while playing catch pregame

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2025 at 4:59 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

SEATTLE (AP) — Houston right-hander Spencer Arrighetti broke his right thumb when he was hit by a line drive while playing catch in left field before Monday night’s game at Seattle.

Astros manager Joe Espada told reporters Arrighetti was being evaluated during his pregame availability. The team announced the injury about an hour before its series opener against the Mariners.

The 25-year-old Arrighetti is 1-1 with a 5.59 ERA in two starts this season. He allowed five runs and three hits in 3 2/3 innings during Saturday’s 6-1 loss at Minnesota.

Arrighetti, a sixth-round pick in the 2021 amateur draft, went 7-13 with a 4.53 ERA in 28 starts and one relief appearance as a rookie last year.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC