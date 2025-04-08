Today is Tuesday April 08, 2025
Polanco’s 2-run single gives Seattle a 4-3 win over Houston

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2025 at 4:58 am
SEATTLE (AP) — Jorge Polanco hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, and the Seattle Mariners stopped a three-game slide by topping the Houston Astros 4-3 on Monday night.

Polanco’s winning single hit Houston reliever Bryan Abreu on its way to center field. The Astros had taken a 3-2 lead with two unearned runs in the top half of the inning.

Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert struck out seven while pitching 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball. Gregory Santos (1-1) got the win, and Andrés Muñoz handled the ninth for his fourth save.

Jose Altuve connected for a one-out solo drive in the sixth inning for Houston’s first hit of the game.

Seattle had taken a 2-0 lead on Ryan Bliss’ first homer of the season, a two-run shot to left-center with two out in the fifth.

Houston loaded the bases with two out in the eighth. Christian Walker’s grounder was misplayed by Seattle third baseman Dylan Moore, allowing two runs to score.

Hayden Wesneski pitched seven effective innings for Houston. He was charged with two runs and three hits.

Tayler Scott (0-1) got the loss.

The Mariners shook up their starting lineup after Victor Robles dislocated his shoulder making a ninth-inning catch against the Giants on Sunday. Luke Raley replaced him in right and Julio Rodríguez led off for Seattle.

Astros right-hander Spencer Arrighetti was hit by a line drive while playing catch in the outfield before the game and broke his right thumb.
Key moment

Houston’s Isaac Paredes reached on an error in the fourth. But Gilbert struck out Yordan Alvarez, Walker and Jeremy Pena, all swinging.
Key stat

The teams combined for six hits.
Up next

Mariners right-hander Luis Castillo (1-1, 3.00 ERA) faces Astros left-hander Framber Valdez (1-1. 3.75 ERA) on Tuesday night.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb



