Tire slashing spree investigated in Bullard

Posted/updated on: April 7, 2025 at 4:22 pm

BULLARD – Those living near Bullard Middle School are asked to check their security cameras following a tire slashing spree that occurred overnight Sunday, according to a report from KETK.

The Bullard Police Department received several reports of slashed tires and are now actively investigating the case. Residents are asked to check their security cameras from Sunday night into Monday morning, especially those living near West Ridge, Bullard Creek Ranch and The Mosley additions.

“Your help is vital in keeping our community safe,” the police department said. “Thank you for your vigilance and continued support.”

