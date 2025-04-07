Texas Democrats are searching for 2026 candidates

Posted/updated on: April 7, 2025 at 4:28 pm

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports In front of a modest crowd last week at Dallas’ Temple Shalom, Dallas County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins and former U.S. Rep. Colin Allred urged Democratic voters to stay in the fight. Along with lamenting the policies of President Donald Trump, some in the audience wondered whether the duo would help lead the fight by being candidates in the 2026 midterm elections. It was the first question Allred received at the event, billed as a town hall meeting for congressional District 24, which is represented by Republican Rep. Beth Van Duyne of Irving. The meeting was sponsored by the Park Cities Area Democrats and Indivisible Dallas. Allred acknowledged he was considering another run for Senate, but tried to get the crowd to stay in the political moment.

“For some of us, we have the time and space and the capability to be able to say more and do more,” Allred said during the town hall meeting last Wednesday. “I’m asking everyone to do everything you can, not for the election in a year and a half … we have to start speaking up right now.” The mood of the audience represented not only exasperation over the Trump presidency, but also over a leadership void in the Democratic party. With the 2026 elections looming, few big name Democrats have stepped up to run for statewide or federal office. The March primaries are less than a year away, and Democrats hope the political environment could offer opportunities for them. But they need quality candidates to take advantage. Allred, who last year lost a Senate race to Republican incumbent Ted Cruz, told The Dallas Morning News last month he’s “seriously considering” running for the seat held by longtime GOP Sen. John Cornyn. Although some Democrats wonder whether Allred’s loss to Cruz is a deal breaker for 2026, he doesn’t think so.

