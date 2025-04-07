Today is Monday April 07, 2025
ktbb logo


Man accused of attempted murder at Nacogdoches law firm

Posted/updated on: April 7, 2025 at 3:35 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Man accused of attempted murder at Nacogdoches law firmNACOGDOCHES – According to our news partner, KETK, an East Texas man was arrested Sunday morning after officers were alerted of a possible in-progress murder plot at a Nacogdoches law firm.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, around 9:40 a.m. officers received a call from a concerned citizen that a person intended to commit a murder.

Officers were able to locate and secure the intended victim while also finding the suspect. Jessie Dale Cashion, 44 of Lufkin, was located, along with a firearm, at a Nacogdoches law firm.

Officials said during the investigation, officers developed a probable cause to make the arrest of Cashion for attempted murder. He is currently being held at Nacogdoches County Jail.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC