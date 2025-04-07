Man accused of attempted murder at Nacogdoches law firm

Posted/updated on: April 7, 2025 at 3:35 pm

NACOGDOCHES – According to our news partner, KETK, an East Texas man was arrested Sunday morning after officers were alerted of a possible in-progress murder plot at a Nacogdoches law firm.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, around 9:40 a.m. officers received a call from a concerned citizen that a person intended to commit a murder.

Officers were able to locate and secure the intended victim while also finding the suspect. Jessie Dale Cashion, 44 of Lufkin, was located, along with a firearm, at a Nacogdoches law firm.

Officials said during the investigation, officers developed a probable cause to make the arrest of Cashion for attempted murder. He is currently being held at Nacogdoches County Jail.

Go Back