Today is Monday April 07, 2025
ktbb logo


Traffic stop leads to gallon-sized bag of meth

Posted/updated on: April 7, 2025 at 10:25 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Traffic stop leads to gallon-sized bag of methHENDERSON COUNTY – Our news partner, KETK, reports that two men were arrested in Henderson County early Sunday morning after narcotics investigators discovered suspected meth underneath the frame of a car.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:33 a.m. narcotics investigators conducted a traffic stop on a black Cadillac inside the Bonita Point Subdivision near Gun Barrel City where they located a large gallon size bag of suspected meth concealed underneath the frame of the vehicle.

Officers said that the passenger, Cody Ray Harper, 32 of Arlington, threw a baggie with suspected meth out of the passenger window onto the roadway while the driver, Dustin Sky Reneau, 38 of Fort Worth, had three theft related felony warrants out for his arrest.

Harper was arrested for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and tamper with or fabricate physical evidence while Reneau was arrested for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, felony warrants and traffic warrants.

Both men are currently being held at the Henderson County Jail.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC