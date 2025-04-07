Traffic stop leads to gallon-sized bag of meth

Posted/updated on: April 7, 2025 at 10:25 am

HENDERSON COUNTY – Our news partner, KETK, reports that two men were arrested in Henderson County early Sunday morning after narcotics investigators discovered suspected meth underneath the frame of a car.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:33 a.m. narcotics investigators conducted a traffic stop on a black Cadillac inside the Bonita Point Subdivision near Gun Barrel City where they located a large gallon size bag of suspected meth concealed underneath the frame of the vehicle.

Officers said that the passenger, Cody Ray Harper, 32 of Arlington, threw a baggie with suspected meth out of the passenger window onto the roadway while the driver, Dustin Sky Reneau, 38 of Fort Worth, had three theft related felony warrants out for his arrest.

Harper was arrested for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and tamper with or fabricate physical evidence while Reneau was arrested for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, felony warrants and traffic warrants.

Both men are currently being held at the Henderson County Jail.

