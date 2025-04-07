Today is Monday April 07, 2025
80-year-old allegedly shoots, kills fellow turkey hunter: Sheriff

(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) -- An 80-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another man in a turkey hunting incident in Northern California, authorities said.

The 65-year-old victim was shot once on Sunday morning while turkey hunting at the Fremont Weir Wildlife Area, which is about 20 miles north of Sacramento, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, 80-year-old John Lee, of Sacramento, was turkey hunting separately from the victim, authorities said.

Lee was taken into custody on charges of second-degree murder and negligent discharge of a firearm, the sheriff's office said.

This investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

