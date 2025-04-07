Today is Monday April 07, 2025
ktbb logo


‘A Minecraft Movie’ blocks out the competition with $157 million debut

Posted/updated on: April 7, 2025 at 5:09 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

A Minecraft Movie was a winner at the box office this weekend, taking in a whopping $157 million. It marks the biggest domestic debut of the year, according to Variety, as well as the best debut for a video game adaptation ever.

The fantasy adventure film, starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa, was initially projected to earn $70 to $80 million at the box office but far exceeded those expectations.

Coming in at a distant number two was A Working Man in its second week of release with $7.3 million, followed by The Chosen: Last Supper Part 2 with $6.7 million

The week’s other new release, the horror flick Hell of Summer, came in at number eight, with $1.75 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office, per Box Office Mojo:

1. A Minecraft Movie – $157 million
2. A Working Man – $7.3 million
3. The Chosen: Last Supper Part 2 – $6.7 million
4. Snow White – $6.1 million
5. The Woman in the Yard – $4.5 million
6. Death of a Unicorn – $2.7 million
7. The Chosen: Last Supper – $1.9 million
8. Hell of a Summer – $1.75 million
9. The Friend – $1.6 million
10. Captain America: Brave New World – $1.4 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC