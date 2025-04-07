City of Lone Star issues mandatory curfew

Posted/updated on: April 6, 2025 at 10:02 pm

LONE STAR – The City of Lone Star has issued a mandatory curfew for its residents following the severe weather Friday. According to our news partner KETK, the curfew, which started Sunday night, started at 8 p.m. and ending at 8 a.m. on Monday following recent severe weather.

The curfew order said that citizens in these areas of of Lone Star are required to remain indoors unless performing essential work or if an emergency occurs: Williamsburg Street, Sunnybrook Street, Northhaven Drive , Woodcrest Street, Wild Rose Street, Devereau Drive, Bunt Drive, Leslie Drive, City Park and Baptist Encampment.



Mayor Brianna McClain said in release, “There’s lots of damage everywhere. However, there’s a multitude of houses on these streets specifically that’s leaving multiple people displaced and their valuables in jeopardy. Hence the enforcement of curfew. If you want to disobey the curfew in these areas you do as you please.” McClain said law enforcement will be patroling these areas to enforce the curfew.

Lone Star ISD also announced that students on Bus Route 73 that live on Northhaven Drive, Wild Rose Street or Sunnybrook Street will be picked up at 6:40 a.m. at Lone Star Baptist Church.

