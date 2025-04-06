Boil water notice issued for Big Sandy

Posted/updated on: April 6, 2025 at 5:30 pm

BIG SANDY — Pritchett Water Supply Cooperative Corporation in Upshur County has issued a boil water notice to several customers on Saturday morning. According to our news partner KETK, areas affected by the boil water notice are from Plant 6: 8343 FM 1795, FM 1795 from Red Maple to FM 1002, including Sassafras Road, Tan Oak Road, Silver Maple Road to Live Oak Road, FM 1002 going to South White Dogwood Road, FM 1002 going South and including Beach Road, Birch Bamboo Road, Chestnut Road and Texana Road and FM 1795 West, Cypress Loop, Catalpa and CR 3689.

According to a representative from the water supply company, the boil water notice was issued following heavy rain that caused flooding along the county roads and power outages. Crews are on the scene checking all affected areas.

People are asked to boil their water prior to consumption including washing hands or face, brushing teeth and drinking. Children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes,” the release said. “The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.”

In lieu of boiling, individuals can purchase bottled water. When the boil water notice is no longer in effect, Pritchett Water Supply Corporation will notify its customers. Those with any questions can call 903-734-5438.

