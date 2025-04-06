Severe weather leaves damage, flooding all across East Texas

Posted/updated on: April 6, 2025 at 5:30 pm

TYLER – Storms that ripped through the area on Friday night left severe damage and flooding all across East Texas according to our news partner KETK. The City of Lindale had water overflowing into parts of downtown and multiple county roads. Lindale Candy Company’s building experienced flooding and closed their candy viewing area due to the extensive water in the back of the store. Lindale’s Lorraine Lake washed out after the dam broke due to the high rainwater.

Smith County was not the only one’s dealing with Friday night’s storms, another intense storm ripped through the town of Hawkins. The strong winds downed trees and powerlines blocking people from reaching their homes like Jay Boyce who had trees blocking his road.

“A tornado just passed through here and it knocked down everything,” Boyce said. “It blew off the roofs of houses, trees and knocked down 100-year-old trees. We’re just trying to get home to our houses.”

There was also extensive damage done to the Ozarka bottled water facility in Hawkins with portions of their roof scattered around in front of their building. Trees were laying across the parking lot and poles were ripped from the ground.

“Large pine trees just taken out like twigs. Over here we’re seeing a lot more as far as tree damage goes,” Texas Direct Roofing and Construction employee Christian Trammell said.

People who were helping the recovery process said it was a scary night but they’re thankful everyone is safe.

“You just have to remember, stuff is stuff, lives are so much more important,” Trammell said.

Go Back