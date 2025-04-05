Tornado confirmed in Van Zandt County

Posted/updated on: April 5, 2025 at 9:27 pm

CANTON – The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Van Zandt County on Friday. According to our news partner KETK, a NWS storm survey team found that the tornado touched down 9.5 miles east of Canton along CR 1321 and moved northeast passing Grand Saline. It crossed Highway 80 and then lifted north of Silver Lake.

A home along FM 1255 lost part of it’s wall and NWS said another home on FM 1255 near CR 1605 had roof and porch damage. According to NWS, tornado had an estimated peak wind speed of 80 miles per hour and a maximum width of 75 yards.

NWS added that the tornado may have passed into Wood County for a short time but they couldn’t confirm that it did because of a lack of roads.

NWS is asking anyone in the area that witness the storm or received storm damage to contact their local emergency management office or send pictures of the storm or damage to them by email at sr-fwd.webmaster@noaa.gov.

“A major contribution to the success of our severe weather warning program is the receipt of storm reports from all of our customers and partners,” NWS Fort Worth said on Saturday.

Go Back