Lorraine Lake disappears after flooding

Posted/updated on: April 5, 2025 at 4:54 pm

LINDALE – Lorraine Lake in Lindale has been washed out by flooding that hit the East Texas community on Friday night.

Witnesses at the scene told our news partner, KETK, that the water in the lake had risen above the lake line, spilling over a dam on the edge of the lake.

The lake is connected to North Prairie Creek and is surrounded by many private properties with docks and piers on the lake off of Spring Drive and Hillside Lane.

The City of Lindale hasn’t commented on the lake washing out but on Friday Lindale Mayor Gavin Rasco thanked first responders for serving the community during the flooding.

“Thank you to all the first responders for the afternoon we had. We are grateful for your service. We experienced unprecedented amounts of rain in a short time frame that led to flooding around the city. We are working diligently with state and county services to restore access to all parts of our community. Thank you for your cooperation and patience while we assess what is safe for travel. With another band of rain coming, we’re hoping to get enough respite so we can handle the next wave. Please obey traffic warnings and signals…there are a number of roads still flooded. Thanks again for your understanding, and stay dry out there.” said Mayor Rasco.

