Today is Saturday April 05, 2025
ktbb logo


Lorraine Lake disappears after flooding

Posted/updated on: April 5, 2025 at 4:54 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Lorraine Lake disappears after floodingLINDALE – Lorraine Lake in Lindale has been washed out by flooding that hit the East Texas community on Friday night.

Witnesses at the scene told our news partner, KETK, that the water in the lake had risen above the lake line, spilling over a dam on the edge of the lake.

The lake is connected to North Prairie Creek and is surrounded by many private properties with docks and piers on the lake off of Spring Drive and Hillside Lane.

The City of Lindale hasn’t commented on the lake washing out but on Friday Lindale Mayor Gavin Rasco thanked first responders for serving the community during the flooding.

“Thank you to all the first responders for the afternoon we had. We are grateful for your service. We experienced unprecedented amounts of rain in a short time frame that led to flooding around the city. We are working diligently with state and county services to restore access to all parts of our community. Thank you for your cooperation and patience while we assess what is safe for travel. With another band of rain coming, we’re hoping to get enough respite so we can handle the next wave. Please obey traffic warnings and signals…there are a number of roads still flooded. Thanks again for your understanding, and stay dry out there.” said Mayor Rasco.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC