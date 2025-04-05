Today is Saturday April 05, 2025
Smith County Storm Damage

Posted/updated on: April 5, 2025 at 1:58 pm
Smith County Storm DamageSMITH COUNTY –Several Smith County roads are closed this morning due to high water crossings and trees and power lines down, according to a news release from the county.Roads closed for downed trees include:  CR 1125, 1134, 313 west, 4129, 485, 4105, 4126, 423, 4127, 4106 and 4104. CR 313 east  and 4126 (off of the CR 4106 side) are closed due to downed power lines. County roads closed because of high water include:  CR 463, 411, 474 and 4129.

About 1,400 people are without power this morning in the Winona area after the storms overnight.  Smith County officials will open the Winona Community Center from 1-5 p.m. today, April 5, 2025, at 520 Dallas Street, Winona. Residents will be able to get snacks and charge their phones. Smith County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is going to help man it.
For any Smith County resident who suffered damages to their homes or businesses, you can report those damages to the Texas Division of Emergency Management through its individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) Damage Surveys here. This reporting site can also be used to report agricultural losses.


