Texas Rangers plan to activate 3B Josh Jung from 10-day IL Tuesday

Posted/updated on: April 5, 2025 at 10:21 am
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers plan to activate third baseman Josh Jung from the 10-day injured list Tuesday pending his performance in two rehab games this weekend.

Manager Bruce Bochy said before Friday night’s game against Tampa Bay that Jung will be a designated hitter Saturday and play in the field Sunday for Double-A Frisco.

Jung was placed on the IL with neck spasms following Texas’ second game of the season on March 28.

The Rangers open a road series against the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

Texas also placed right-handed starter Jack Leiter on the 15-day IL retroactive to Thursday with a blister on his middle finger. To replace Leiter, the Rangers recalled left-hander Patrick Corbin from Frisco.

