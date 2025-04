Around 20K without power due to severe storms in East Texas

Posted/updated on: April 4, 2025 at 9:55 pm

TYLER — Severe storm activity hit East Texas hard Friday. About 20,000 people are without power as of 8 p.m. on Friday. Our news partner KETK, has a county by county breakout of where power outages have occurred in our region. You can see that list here.

