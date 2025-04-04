Flash Food Warning for part of Northeast Texas into Saturday morning

Posted/updated on: April 4, 2025 at 10:23 pm

Weather Alert: Flash Food Warning for parts of Northeast Texas into Saturday morning -The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issue a Flash Flood Warning for Central Smith County, Southwestern Upshur County, Southeastern Wood County in northeastern Texas until 1:15 a.m. Saturday. Also a separate Flash Flood Warning until 4:00 a.m. For Southwestern Bowie County, Southeastern Camp County, Western Cass County, Northwestern Marion County, Southern Morris County and Northeastern Upshur County.

Doppler radar indicates with 3 and 5 inches of rain already fallen, additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to happen. Flash flooding will impact small creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets, underpasses. Anything with poor drainage. To find the latest weather, go to KTBB.

Go Back