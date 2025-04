Tornado watch for parts of East Texas

Posted/updated on: April 4, 2025 at 9:25 pm

Weather Alert: Tornado watch for parts of East Texas – The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the following counties in northeast Texas until 4:00 a.m. Saturday. The counties are Bowie, Cass, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Rusk and Upshur county. The find the latest weather forecast to KTBB.

