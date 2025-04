Tornado Watch for much of northeast Texas until 9:00 p.m.

Posted/updated on: April 4, 2025 at 4:48 pm

Weather Alert: Tornado Watch for much of northeast Texas until 9:00 p.m. – The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued tornado watch for Bowie, Camp, Cass, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Red River, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood County until 9:00 p.m.

