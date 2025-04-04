Tyler businessman found guilty of murdering a 19-year-old

Posted/updated on: April 4, 2025 at 4:44 pm

TYLER – A Tyler man was found guilty of the July 4, 2024 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Rawly Sanchez, according to our news partner, KETK.

Seferino Bautista-Renteria, owner of Bautista Auto Sales in Tyler, was found guilty of murder before 114th District Court Judge Reeve Jackson on Monday. According to court staff, Renteria’s sentencing hearing will begin on Monday.

Renteria was arrested after Sanchez was shot in the back of the head while riding in the backseat of a truck on the night of July 4, 2024, according to an arrest affidavit. The truck was turning behind Bautista Auto Sales when the affidavit said the driver reported seeing a person with an AK-47-style rifle who started shooting.

Sanchez was then driven to a local hospital where he died. An affidavit for Renteria’s arrest said his wife and son were interviewed at the scene by law enforcement and they reported losing sight of him during the shooting.

An arrest affidavit revealed that two AK-style rifles were later found in a vehicle at the business.

Renteria was also charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and deadly conduct.

A 114th District Court official told KETK that Renteria’s other charges are still pending at this time.

