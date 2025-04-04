Meals on Wheels latest organization affected by DOGE cuts

Posted/updated on: April 4, 2025 at 3:42 pm

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that Meals on Wheels is bracing for the potential impacts of cuts to the agency that coordinates dispersal of federal funding to the nonprofit and similar organizations. The oldest and largest national organization that distributes meals to older adults and people with disabilities joins the growing list of programs and services affected by the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency’s federal funding cuts. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced on March 27 that it would be reorganizing the Administration for Community Living, an agency that coordinates federal policy on aging and disability. About 40% of the administration’s staff received layoff notices this week. Meals on Wheels officials said the layoffs could cause disruption to the organization that serves more than 2 million people across the U.S. annually.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced in March that it would be making a “dramatic restructuring” as part of federal funding cuts of the Department of Government Efficiency, also known as DOGE, according to a release by the department. It announced that it would be reducing staff from several agencies and consolidate the 28 divisions within the department. Meals on Wheels said that the restructuring of the Administration for Community Living would “disrupt the coordination of vital services tailored to the unique needs of older adults,” according to a release the organization issued the same day. “Our main priority is ensuring that America’s seniors continue to receive the lifesaving meals, social connection and wellness checks they rely on through Meals on Wheels. That’s why the Older Americans Act – the primary source of federal funding for community-based Meals on Wheels providers – must be safeguarded. The growing senior population and need, coupled with rising costs and funding shortfalls, have stretched local providers far beyond capacity. “As is, 1 in 3 Meals on Wheels providers already has a waitlist. Any further disruption due to the HHS restructuring could cost more taxpayer dollars in the long run.”

