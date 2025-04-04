Today is Friday April 04, 2025
ktbb logo


Texas lawmakers push to make damaging Tesla chargers a felony

Posted/updated on: April 4, 2025 at 1:35 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN – The Houston Chronicle reports that Texas Republicans are coming to the rescue of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at a time when Democratic protesters are targeting him and his electric car company for boycotts and protests. The Texas Senate passed legislation this week that would make it a third-degree felony if protesters cause any damage to an electric vehicle charging station like those at Tesla’s dealerships.

“With the increase in the destruction and vandalism of electric charging stations throughout the nation and also in Texas, we want to make it clear that that will not be tolerated in the state of Texas,” said state Sen. Joan Huffman, a Houston Republican and the legislation’s sponsor. A third-degree felony can result in a $10,000 fine and up to 10 years in jail. Under Huffman’s measure, the penalty jumps to a first-degree felony if damage to electric charging stations is valued at over $300,000. A first-degree felony can result in up to 99 years in prison. “That’s a little scary,” state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, said of the potential penalty.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC