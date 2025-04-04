Texas lawmakers push to make damaging Tesla chargers a felony

Posted/updated on: April 4, 2025 at 1:35 pm

AUSTIN – The Houston Chronicle reports that Texas Republicans are coming to the rescue of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at a time when Democratic protesters are targeting him and his electric car company for boycotts and protests. The Texas Senate passed legislation this week that would make it a third-degree felony if protesters cause any damage to an electric vehicle charging station like those at Tesla’s dealerships.

“With the increase in the destruction and vandalism of electric charging stations throughout the nation and also in Texas, we want to make it clear that that will not be tolerated in the state of Texas,” said state Sen. Joan Huffman, a Houston Republican and the legislation’s sponsor. A third-degree felony can result in a $10,000 fine and up to 10 years in jail. Under Huffman’s measure, the penalty jumps to a first-degree felony if damage to electric charging stations is valued at over $300,000. A first-degree felony can result in up to 99 years in prison. “That’s a little scary,” state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, said of the potential penalty.

Go Back