Here’s how Texas Catholic schools could get a big boost under Greg Abbott’s $1B voucher plan

Posted/updated on: April 4, 2025 at 11:40 am

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that the Holy Spirit had blessed St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, businessman Clarence Kahlig declared last fall at the groundbreaking of the church’s new $24 million school in Boerne, north of San Antonio. The blessing was all the donations that had poured in from the congregation, including a plot of land and $5 million from Kahlig, a parishioner who runs a local auto sales empire. He vowed the school would pass it on, in keeping with the Catholic tradition to serve the poor by educating even those who struggle to afford its tuition bill. “If they want a Christ-centered education, we’re going to give it to them,” Kahlig said. Soon, Catholic schools around the state could receive a much larger blessing from the Legislature: a $1 billion school voucher program, possibly growing by billions more in the years to come. Of all the private schools that could soon enroll students paying tuition with taxpayer dollars, Catholic schools are among those that stand to gain the most.

The 250 some Catholic schools in Texas enroll 64,000 students — more than 20% of all private school enrollment in the state. Catholic schools typically charge less than other private, religious schools, with an average $8,000 tuition on elementary schools and $12,000 for high schools. That’s in line with the approximately $10,000 savings accounts that lawmakers are considering creating for students across the state. Under a voucher program, schools run by the church would be poised to quickly begin receiving hundreds of millions from the state — money that could be a lifeline for some, as several Catholic schools have shuttered in recent years under financial strain. “From a Catholic school standpoint, this is one of those things where they’re either going to have something like this, that will give low-income parents access and pay tuition, or those schools will close,” said Leo Linbeck III, a Houston businessman and Catholic school booster. “That’s the harsh reality.”

Go Back