Loomer urged Trump to remove NSA director and others across multiple agencies: Sources

Posted/updated on: April 4, 2025 at 10:46 am

Julia Beverly/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The director of the National Security Agency, Gen. Timothy Haugh, was among the numerous officials far-right activist Laura Loomer urged President Donald Trump to remove during her official Oval Office meeting earlier this week, citing evidence of disloyalties, multiple sources tell ABC News.

In her Oval Office meeting, Loomer presented the president with printed files of research she compiled on various government officials -- not only from the NSA and National Security Council, but also from other federal agencies, including the State Department, sources said. She urged the president to take action against those she claimed were disloyal or were appointed during former President Joe Biden's administration, the sources added.

Haugh, who is the director of the NSA and also heads U.S. Cyber Command, and his civilian deputy Wendy Noble, were both removed from their positions, according to a U.S. official. Their firings came after Loomer's meeting with the president on Wednesday.

Loomer appeared to confirm her involvement in a post on X, writing, "NSA Director Tim Haugh and his deputy Wendy Noble have been disloyal to President Trump. That is why they have been fired ... Thank you President Trump for being receptive to the vetting materials provided to you and thank you for firing these Biden holdovers."

Trump on Thursday acknowledged that Loomer has made recommendations to him and that he sometimes listens, but claimed that she was not involved in the NSC firings following their meeting on Wednesday.

"So Laura Loomer is a very good patriot. She is a very strong person, and I saw her yesterday for a little while. She makes recommendations of things and people, and sometimes I listen to those recommendations, like I do with everybody. I listen to everybody, and then I make a decision," Trump said.

In a separate post Thursday night, Loomer said she reported names of "disloyal people" in the NSC to Trump. On Friday, she wrote on X that she planned to release "more names of individuals who should not be in the Trump administration due to their questionable loyalty & past attacks on President Trump."

Asked about these recent X posts from Loomer, the White House referred ABC News to Trump's previous comments about her making recommendations.

Loomer's involvement comes after weeks of both public and private pressure, sources said, as she raised concerns about the administration's vetting process and the inclusion of officials she perceives as disloyal to the president.

Loomer has frequently spread misinformation. In July, she claimed in a social media post, without citing evidence, that President Joe Biden had a medical emergency after landing at Joint Base Andrews.

She had also started unsubstantiated claims about family members of Judge Juan Merchan in Trump's New York hush money case, including that his daughter posted a fake photo of Trump in jail on social media, which the court has denied. It prompted Trump to share Loomer's posts and spread the rumors.

Loomer accompanied Trump to several campaign events last fall -- a move that prompted criticism from some Republicans at the time.

ABC News' Justin Gomez and Molly Nagle contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back