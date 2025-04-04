Texas Republicans grapple with Trump’s tariffs as stock market drops

Posted/updated on: April 4, 2025 at 10:16 am

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that less than a day after President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs against U.S. trading partners, Texas Republicans were divided on whether to endorse a trade war that business leaders say is likely to hurt the state’s economy. Many jumped up to support the president, even as financial markets dropped and trade partners ramped up threats of counter tariffs. U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Houston, cheered Trump on X for “restoring fairness and strength to the global stage on behalf of the American people.” U.S. Rep. Brian Babin, R-Woodville, said Trump’s tariffs weren’t starting a trade war, “they’re ending one.” “For decades, other countries ripped off American workers with unfair tariffs and barriers. Now, we’re finally fighting back. America First!” he wrote on X.

Meanwhile U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, viewed as a possible presidential candidate in 2028, appeared on Fox News Thursday proclaiming his distaste for tariffs, which he called, “a tax on consumers.” “Time is going to tell in the next month or two or three what happens,” he said. “My hope is these tariffs are short lived, and they serve as leverage to lower tariffs across the globe.” Many Texas Republicans chose to say silent on trade moves that stood to hurt businesses and farms across Texas, which exports more goods overseas than any state in the country. U.S. Reps. Dan Crenshaw, Chip Roy, Tony Gonzales and Jody Arrington, chair of the House Budget Committee, made no mention of the tariffs on social media as of Thursday afternoon and their offices did not respond to requests for comment. Nationally, some Republicans are already speaking out against tariffs, following a recent downturn in global financial markets. The S&P 500 is down 10% since Trump took office Jan. 20 with the promise to upend longstanding trade relationships.

