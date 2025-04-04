Today is Friday April 04, 2025
ktbb logo


Comedian Russell Brand charged with rape, UK authorities announce

Posted/updated on: April 4, 2025 at 9:56 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Actor and comedian Russell Brand has been charged with one count of rape, one count of oral rape, two counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault, the Metropolitan Police in London announced.

The charges relate to four separate women. The alleged crimes span from 1999 to 2004 or 2005, authorities said.

Brand, 50, is due in court in London on May 2.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC