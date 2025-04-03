Today is Thursday April 03, 2025
Longview officer awarded for lifesaving actions

Longview officer awarded for lifesaving actionsLONGVIEW – A Longview officer has received an award from the police department after saving a teacher’s life last year.

Our news partner, KETK, reports that in September 2024, Josh Marrs took action after a teacher at Spring Hill ISD became unresponsive during class. After being alerted by the school’s nurse, Marrs quickly arrived in the classroom and began chest compressions and guided the team in using the AED prior to EMS arriving.

According to the police department, the teacher was stabilized and transported to the hospital. Marrs was credited by the school nurse with saving the teacher’s life, and believes she would not have been able to manage the situation without his support.

Due to Marrs heroic actions, he was bestowed the Lifesaving Award by the police department on Thursday afternoon.



