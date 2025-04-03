Rusk police chief placed on leave amid active investigation

Posted/updated on: April 3, 2025 at 3:43 pm

RUSK – The Rusk Police Department’s chief has been placed on leave pending an active city investigation.

According to City Manager Bob Goldsberry, Rusk’s Chief of Police Scott Heagney was placed on administrative paid leave Wednesday after a complaint was filed against him.

Goldsberry said Sgt. Jeremy Farmer will be in charge of day-to-day operations while investigation is active.

Our news partner, KETK, reports that officials have not released details of the investigation, however, Goldsberry said the city will provide details once it has concluded.

