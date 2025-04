Tornado watch for much of northeast Texas until 10 p.m. tonight

Posted/updated on: April 3, 2025 at 2:54 pm

Weather Alert: Tornado watch for much of northeast Texas until 10 p.m. tonight – National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 10 p.m. tonight for these counties in northeast Texas…Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion,Morris, Panola, Rusk, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood county.

To get the latest weather, go to the KTBB website.

Go Back