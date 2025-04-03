Today is Thursday April 03, 2025
Elderly man confesses to the sexual assault of two children

Posted/updated on: April 3, 2025 at 2:01 pm
Elderly man confesses to the sexual assault of two childrenHENDERSON COUNTY – Our news partner, KETK, reports that an 80-year-old man was arrested on March 30, after he allegedly admitted to sexually assaulting two children in his 18-wheeler.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained through the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 14 deputies requested investigators to interview a suspect who sexually assaulted a five and eight-year-old more than once “over a period of time.”

On March 18, investigators interviewed the suspect, Randall Tee Tidwell, 80 of Kemp, at the Henderson County help center office in Athens, Officers advised Tidwell he was free to leave and was not under arrest. During the interview, Tidwell reportedly said he participated in the sexual assault of a five-year-old and eight-year-old, more than once, in an 18-wheeler he drives for work. “Tidwell said he was sorry for doing this and it never happened with any other child,” the document stated.

Tidwell was arrested for continuous sex abuse of a young child on March 30, and was released the same day from Henderson County Jail.



