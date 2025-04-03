Police still in search of suspect after high-speed chase

Posted/updated on: April 3, 2025 at 1:16 pm

GRAND SALINE – According to a report from our news partner, KETK, a suspect is still at large after a high-speed motorcycle pursuit Thursday morning in Grand Saline.

Around 1 a.m., officers were notified by the Mineola Police Department about a blue sports motorcycle heading west on U.S. Highway 80 towards Grand Saline at speeds of 122 mph.

At around 1:10 a.m., officers located the bike entering city limits on U.S. Highway 80 near east city limits headed westbound at a speed of 120 mph. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the bike accelerated and continued westbound at speeds over 140 mph. After a short pursuit, the motorcycle turned back north on Main Street from U.S. 80 where officers lost sight of him.

Officers remained in the area and located the motorcycle eastbound on U.S. 80, and attempted to initiate a traffic stop again, but the motorcyclist made a turn and headed back west at high rates of speed. The motorcycle then turned north on Main Street and the officer lost sight of him again.

“The pursuit was then terminated due to the erratic driving behavior of the suspect and the safety of the general public,” Grand Saline PD said.

Shortly after the pursuit, officers received a call of a motorcycle crashed just off the road on Main Street near Cate Street. The officer located the motorcycle and the helmet but the rider was not found.

Around this time, residents in the area began reporting a male subject running through yard east of the crash scene. After a perimeter was established, a search was conducted for the subject using drones. The suspect continued to be spotted throughout the night and early morning with the last sighting being around 6 a.m. at the corner of Cate Street and Main Street.Based off surveillance video in the neighborhood where the suspect fled, it appears he repeatedly took clothing items. The suspect is described as a slender white male possibly of Hispanic descent, around 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall, wearing white tennis shoes and possibly a white and dark in color shorts with a darker colored t-shirt.

“It is unknown at this time whether the suspect is armed or should be considered dangerous,” Grand Saline PD said. “It is also unknown as to the exact reason the suspect evaded law enforcement.”

Grand Saline ISD was notified of the situation and has since been put on heightened alert. The district has taken the “necessary precautions to ensure safety at our schools with an enhanced police presence.”

