Volleyball star from UT Tyler signs professional contract

Posted/updated on: April 3, 2025 at 9:36 am

TYLER – Two time All-Lone Star Conference middle blocker, Dakota Rogers-Hurtado, has signed a contract to play professional women’s volleyball with LiigaPloki of the Mestaruusliiga league in Finland.

Rogers-Hurtado is the first player in the program’s history to sign a professional contract, and she finished her career as the Patriot’s all-time leader in solo blocks. Standing at 6 foot 1, she accomplished 245 total blocks, 92 solo blocks, 378 total kills and a .299 attack percentage.

“I’ve always loved volleyball, and wanted to play professionally,” Rogers-Hurtado said. “One of my previous competitors actually plays in this league, and I reached out to her and she recommended me to her agent… from there he reached out to several teams throughout Europe before we landed on LiigaPloki. I chose LiigaPloki because I love the people and the culture of Finland. I spoke to one of my future teammates and she had nothing but positive things to say about the program and the coaching staff.”

LiigaPloki, one of ten teams in the Mestaruusliiga league, competes at the highest level in Finland. Head coach Lyndsay Mashe commented on Rogers-Hurtado’s future in Finland.

“I am excited for Dakota to get to play professional ball in Finland,” Mashe said. “Dakota worked extremely hard to get to where she is, and the growth we saw in her over four years was fun to witness!… she was all in, all the time, and her energy was next level. It’s been a dream of hers to play professional volleyball and she will be the first UT Tyler volleyball player to make that happen!”

Rogers-Hurtado will finish her degree in kinesiology before starting her career in August.

