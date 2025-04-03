First PRCA rodeo coming to the East Texas State Fair

Posted/updated on: April 3, 2025 at 9:22 am

TYLER – Our news partner, KETK, reports that the East Texas State Fair announced Wednesday morning that PRORODEO will be coming to the 2025 fair in September.

The East Texas State Fair is partnering with Cavender’s to bring a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA)-sanctioned rodeo to Tyler, welcoming PRORODEO athletes across the country to East Texas. The rodeo will take place during the first weekend of the fair, Sept. 19 through Sept. 21 and will feature events including bull riding, barrel racing and team roping, along with entertainment for all ages. The Texas founded western store and fair sponsor, Cavender’s is also excited to be apart of this major milestone for the East Texas community.

“The addition of rodeo marks a major milestone for the East Texas State Fair and our community. As the East Texas State Fair continues to expand, rodeo perfectly aligns with our mission of showcasing agriculture while providing family-friendly entertainment. We are proud to partner with PRCA and look forward to growing together,” President and CEO of the East Texas State Fair Cody Rosenbalm said.

“Having been part of the East Texas State Fair leadership for years, it’s exciting to see the expansion of rodeo to the event,” President of Cavender’s and Honorary Lifetime Director of East Texas State Fair Joe Cavender said. “We are excited to be the title sponsor of the rodeo. We look forward to outfitting East Texans with new boots, jeans and hats this fall,” Cavender’s PR Manager Jennifer Green said.

Along with Cavender’s, PRCA has shared their enthusiasm for their partnership in providing “family-friendly entertainment.”

“Rodeo is about community and the PRCA is always proud when a new rodeo chooses to be a PRORODEO,” Chief Marketing Officer Paul Woody said. “Our athletes and contract personnel are the best in the business, and we know the East Texas State Fair will be a fantastic partner for years to come.”

The fair will also be partnering with award-winning contractor, Pickett Pro Rodeo to provide an exciting new event. Pickett Pro Rodeo holds three world champion titles in bareback riding and has earned top honors including the 2024 National Finals Rodeo’s top bareback horse and second-best bull. This year the contractor will bring their award-winning livestock to Tyler “promising to attract top-tier rodeo athletes from around the world.”

The East Texas State Fair will take place from Sept. 19 through Sept. 28 bringing new attractions and returning favorites. Not only will the fair feature the PRCA-sanctioned rodeo but also new food vendors, the popular Sea Lion Splash show, a larger agriculture exhibit and much more.

Tickets for the rodeo will be included with the fair going on sale Aug. 1.

