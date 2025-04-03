Amazon joins bidding war for TikTok as deadline for sale approaches: Sources

Posted/updated on: April 3, 2025 at 7:40 am

(NEW YORK) -- With the clock ticking on TikTok's deadline to sell or face a ban in the U.S., the battle to buy the app has intensified.

Amazon has now sent a letter to the Trump administration to join the bidding war for TikTok, sources told ABC News.

President Donald Trump said over the weekend there are lots of potential buyers and said he'd like to keep the app alive. The administration has set an April 5 deadline for the app to be banned if it is not sold by it's Chinese-owned parent company, ByteDance.

On Wednesday, Trump and senior administration officials considered multiple proposals. It's unclear if a decision has been made on how to move forward.

The mobile tech company AppLovin and a group including tech giant Oracle have also made bids to buy the app. Even if Trump approves a deal, China will still need to sign off on it.

Trump has said publicly that if an agreement isn't reached by the deadline, he will just extend it.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

