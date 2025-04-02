Today is Wednesday April 02, 2025
Cher pays tribute to ‘brilliant’ former beau Val Kilmer

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2025 at 1:49 pm
Cher has taken to social media to pay tribute to her former boyfriend, Batman Forever star Val Kilmer, who died Tuesday at the age of 65.

“VALUS Will miss u,” she wrote on social platform X. “U Were Funny,crazy,pain in the a**,” noting he was “BRILLIANT as Mark Twain,” a role he played in the one-man play Mark Twain: Citizen Twain.

Cher also called Kilmer a great friend, sharing that her kids loved him, and wrote that he was “BRAVE” during his “sickness,” likely referring to his battle with throat cancer.

Cher and Kilmer dated in the '80s and remained friends after they broke up. According to People, Kilmer revealed in his memoir that he stayed at Cher’s guest house following his cancer diagnosis.

