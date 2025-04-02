Tyler traffic signals down, drive accordingly

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2025 at 1:46 pm

UPDATE: An Oncor representative said that as of 1:35 p.m., all power has been restored.

Traffic Alert: Tyler traffic signals down, drive accordingly – The City of Tyler informs KTBB that because of a power outage, multiple traffic signals are without power, including many along Broadway. The Traffic Operations Department is sending out generators, but, some intersections may be without power.

Travelers should regard any “dark” traffic signal as a four-way stop. With each vehicle stopping completely before proceeding through the intersection. Oncor expects power to be restored by 1:30 p.m.

