Today is Wednesday April 02, 2025
ktbb logo


Tyler traffic signals down, drive accordingly

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2025 at 1:46 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

UPDATE: An Oncor representative said that as of 1:35 p.m., all power has been restored.

Traffic Alert: Tyler traffic signals down, drive accordingly – The City of Tyler informs KTBB that because of a power outage, multiple traffic signals are without power, including many along Broadway. The Traffic Operations Department is sending out generators, but, some intersections may be without power.
Travelers should regard any “dark” traffic signal as a four-way stop. With each vehicle stopping completely before proceeding through the intersection. Oncor expects power to be restored by 1:30 p.m.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC