Tyler traffic signals down due to transformer failure

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2025 at 1:47 pm

UPDATE: An Oncor representative said that as of 1:35 p.m., all power has been restored.

TYLER – The City of Tyler informs KTBB that because of a power outage, multiple traffic signals are without power, including many along Broadway. The Traffic Operations Department is sending out generators, but, some intersections may be without power. Travelers should regard any “dark” traffic signal as a four-way stop. With each vehicle stopping completely before proceeding through the intersection. Oncor expects power to be restored as soon as possible.

