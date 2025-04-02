Gunshots and property damage reported by Gladewater residents

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2025 at 12:36 pm

GLADEWATER – The Gladewater Police Department is seeking information after residents reported gunshots and damage to their properties on Tuesday night.

According to our news partner, KETK, around 10:50 p.m. officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 200 block of W. Gay Avenue and spoke with residents who heard gunshots and found damage to their homes.

Officials said there was no reported injuries but they found multiple shell casing on the walkway near the intersection of W. Gay Avenue and Canfield Street and “apparent bullet holes” in a fence running parallel to the walkway.

After officers searched the area and talked to residents, officials said the incident appears to be connected to an earlier disturbance involving a vehicle matching the description provided by witnesses.

Anyone with information regarding the ongoing investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Fitzgerald at 903-845-2166, Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7876) or on their website to remain anonymous.

Go Back