Trump Media filing opens door for president to sell $2B in stock

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2025 at 8:59 am

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Donald Trump's social media company on Monday filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange commission that could allow the president's trust to sell more than $2 billion of shares.

Trump Media and Technology Group filed a registration with the SEC that would open the door for the president's trust to sell up to nearly 115 million shares, which are worth more than $2.3 billion.

The filing does not guarantee the sale of the shares nor provide any information about a future sale. Since Trump took office, he transferred his stake of the company into the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, which is controlled by his son, Donald Trump Jr.

A sell-off from Trump, the company's largest individual shareholder, could panic investors and damage the company's stock price.

Trump Media could not be immediately reached for comment.

