Tyler middle school warns against tobacco use

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2025 at 9:44 am

TYLER – Our news partner, KETK, reports that a special event was held at Moore Middle School in Tyler on Tuesday to warn kids about the danger of using tobacco products.

The event was held on Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action to celebrated the recent Healthy Bodies Tobacco Prevention $1,500 grant the school received from the National PTA. The grant will go towards enhancing the school’s outdoor courtyard space including adding a pickleball court, storage space, and healthy recreational opportunities.

“We want our students to understand the risks of tobacco use and empower them to make decisions that support their well-being,” Ballard said. “This grant allows us to provide positive, enriching activities that keep our students engaged and active.”

During lunch, Principal Aubrey Ballard spoke to students about the dangers of tobacco use while Andy’s Frozen Custard provided ice cream to all 1,500 students. “With the information we have today, it doesn’t make sense for anybody, many fewer students, to use tobacco products,” Ballard said.

According to the World Health Organization, tobacco is one the biggest public health threats and kills up to half of its users, or 8 millions users, along with 1.3 million non-smokers each year who are exposed to second-hand smoke.

During the event, Ballard voiced how students should remain aware of false information companies could be giving them.

“Most of our students understand the value of being drug-free, but there’s so much misinformation that tobacco companies make their living by giving kids false information,” Ballard said.

