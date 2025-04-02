Vanderbilt hires former Oklahoma City executive to help athletic department deal with NIL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has hired Amanda Green as an associate general counsel tapping her NBA experience, especially with the Oklahoma City Thunder, to help the Commodores with athletics.

“Amanda Green embodies our laser-focused commitment to meeting the moment and leading the way forward for college athletics,” athletic director Candice Lee said in a statement Tuesday. “She’s helped shape championship environments from the bench to the boardroom and understands how successful organizations embrace opportunity by working together to maximize potential.”

Vanderbilt plans to use Green’s nearly two decades working with the NBA, the Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs as the Commodores deal with the evolving challenges with name, image and likeness, helping negotiate agreements and advising on partnerships. Green will help Vanderbilt athletics on strategy and operations as well. She will report to Ruby Z. Shellaway, Vanderbilt’s vice chancellor and general counsel and university secretary, working with Lee and athletics.

“I’ve seen how sports can rally communities and inspire individuals, and I welcome the opportunity to help Vanderbilt navigate key legal questions facing collegiate athletics today,” Green said.

Green started as a manager for the men’s basketball team while a student at Duke. She then earned her law degree at Georgetown in 2010. Green worked as a basketball operations intern with San Antonio during the Spurs’ 2006-07 championship season. She worked at the NBA on intellectual property issues and as an associate at Proskauer Rose LLP dealing with finance, mergers and acquisitions in sports, bankng, retail and manufacturing.

But Green also spent more than 10 years with the Thunder, including more than four as vice president of team counsel and strategic alignment.

