Texas A&M and Kentucky managers in shouting match as Wildcats take advantage of SEC curfew rule

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2025 at 6:30 am
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Kentucky’s baseball team seemed to take advantage of a Southeastern Conference curfew rule in a 10-5 win over Texas A&M, flaring tempers in both dugouts.

The Wildcats appeared to have a problem with their communicating device while they were pitching with two outs in the eighth, leading to a mound visit that ensured another inning would not be played on Sunday.

Aggies manager Michael Earley viewed the moves as gamesmanship and began shouting at Kentucky manager Nick Mingione, who responded by yelling and making gestures.

The Wildcats went on to seal the victory, avoiding a ninth inning that potentially would have given Texas A&M another chance to come back.

SEC rules do not allow a new inning to start after 4:30 p.m. when a series ends on a Sunday, giving road teams more time to travel so that students are in a better position to attend class the following day.

Kentucky won two games of the three-game series, improving to 17-9 overall and 4-5 in the SEC.

Texas A&M, ranked No. 1 in the preseason by D1Baseball.com, dropped to 13-14 overall and 1-8 in conference.

