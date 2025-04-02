Today is Wednesday April 02, 2025
Rashaun Agee scores 27 to lead Southern Cal over Tulane 89-60 in first round of CBC

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2025 at 6:29 am
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rashaun Agee scored 27 points and Southern California rolled to an 89-60 victory over Tulane in the first round of the College Basketball Crown at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Tuesday night.

The Trojans (17-17) move on to play Villanova in a Thursday quarterfinal. The Wildcats (20-14) beat Colorado 85-64 to advance.

Agee made 10 of 12 shots with three 3-pointers and grabbed nine rebounds for USC. He also blocked four shots. Saint Thomas totaled 14 points on 7-for-10 shooting, nine assists and five boards. Desmond Claude pitched in with nine points, six rebounds and five assists. Reserve Clark Slajchert scored 10.

Asher Woods had 18 points to lead the Green Wave (19-15). Rowan Brumbaugh had 11 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals. Gregg Glenn III and Tyler Ringgold both scored 10.

Agee had 12 points and six rebounds by halftime to help the Trojans take a 39-24 lead into the locker room.

Tulane closed within 58-48 with nine minutes remaining, but Agee answered with a layup and added two 3-pointers in a 15-1 run over the next four minutes as the Trojans cruised to the finish line.

