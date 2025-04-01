Today is Tuesday April 01, 2025
Paul Rudd says he ‘turned into a 15-year-old’ when Miley Cyrus shouted him out onstage

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2025 at 2:31 pm
Miley Cyrus: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Paul Rudd: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Why is Paul Rudd so beloved? It may be because the seemingly ageless actor is just like us: He's a fan, too.

In his April cover story for WSJ. Magazine, Rudd relates how, while attending SNL50: The Homecoming Concert in February, Miley Cyrus saw him in the audience and yelled, "I love you, Paul Rudd!"

"When she said that, I did turn into a 15-year-old," he says. "[Like], 'There’s no way! It’s like, Oh, my God, she’s sick ... I can’t. OK, oh, my God. Miley Cyrus said my name!’” He adds, "I had a good 10 minutes afterward.”

Rudd saw Miley the next day at rehearsals for SNL's big 50th anniversary special and told her, "I love you too." "Thank you for being a good sport,” Miley told him, to which Rudd replied, "Good sport? Are you kidding me?!”

Rudd is currently starring in the A24 horror comedy Death of a Unicorn. Miley, meanwhile, is releasing "End of the World," the first official single from her upcoming album, Something Beautiful, on April 3.

